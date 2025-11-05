Victory Day of Azerbaijan celebrated

Pakistan-Azerbaijan bonds not transactional rather historical, enduring rooted in shared principles of respect, equality: Acting President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (DNA): Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday asserted that Pakistan-Azerbaijan bonds are not transactional, rather historical and enduring, rooted in shared principles of respect, justice, and equality.

The acting president opined on these views as a chief guest at the reception marking 5th Anniversary of Victory Day of Azerbaijan hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that the 5th Anniversary of the Victory Day was a moment of pride not only for the people of Azerbaijan but for all who cherish the universal values of courage, unity, and justice. He described the Victory Day as a proud chapter in Azerbaijan’s modern history, reflecting the strength, resilience, and indomitable spirit of its people.

He observed that the day symbolizes Azerbaijan’s reaffirmation of its sovereignty and dignity under the visionary leadership that turned determination into achievement. He extended warm felicitations to the Government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion.

The acting president highlighted that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy a time-tested friendship anchored in mutual trust, shared aspirations, and steadfast solidarity. He noted that this historic partnership has deep civilizational roots, as symbolized by the 14th-century Multani Caravanserai in Baku, a living testament to centuries-old socio-economic, people-to-people, and cultural connections between the two nations.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that he received great warmth and affection from the leadership and people of Azerbaijan, describing Baku as a “home away from home.” He lauded the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, as trusted friends and partners of Pakistan, and expressed gratitude for their continued support and engagement.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani emphasized that parliaments of both countries have been instrumental in deepening bilateral ties through sustained dialogue, cooperation, and understanding. He reaffirmed that the Senate of Pakistan values its close relations with the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and remains committed to fostering greater collaboration at the institutional level.

Acting President Gilani remarked that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan has expanded across diverse domains, including trade, energy, defense, and education, which reflects the partnership that was both strategic and fraternal.

He paid tribute to the people of Azerbaijan for their remarkable progress and resilience, noting that Azerbaijan’s story of renewal and unity stands as an inspiration for nations striving for peace through fairness and resolve.

The acting president reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to working closely with Azerbaijan for a more stable, connected, and prosperous region. He also appreciated Ambassador Khazar Farhadov’s tireless efforts in further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani concluded, saying that the evening was not only a celebration of victory but also of the unbreakable friendship and shared vision that binds Pakistan and Azerbaijan together. “Long Live Pakistan-Azerbaijan Friendship,” he proclaimed, amid applause from the audience.

The event was attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, and distinguished guests.

On the occasion, Ambassador Khazar Farhadov highlighted the resilience and steadfastness of people of Azerbaijan in conflict with Armenia to liberate its occupied land of Susa, which was a symbol of Azerbaijani courage and indomitable resolve for freedom.

He also lauded the brotherhood and solidarity expressed by the Government and people of Pakistan during the conflict.

The reception turned colorful and full of warmth with the performances of national song of Azerbaijan, sang by Azerbaijani artists, followed by Pakistani singer Asad Qureshi’s performance on the Urdu and Azerbaijani song Dil ha Turkey, Pakistan; Jaan ha Azerbaijan. Moreover, the Pakistan Army Band also performed Azerbaijani national song tunes.