Victory Day of Azerbaijan celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, NOV 6 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori, and Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov celebrated the Victory Day of Azerbaijan at an event in Islamabad.

The distinguished guests gathered to mark the occasion and cut a cake together, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The Victory Day commemorates Azerbaijan’s triumph in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The event underscored the close partnership between the two nations and the shared commitment to further strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. It provided an opportunity to reflect on the historic achievements of the Azerbaijani people and reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The celebration was attended by senior government officials and dignitaries, underscoring the importance of the occasion and the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.