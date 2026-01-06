Veteran Shahzad Iqbal appointed as OGRA Member (Gas)

Islamabad, JAN 6 /DNA/ – The Federal Government has appointed Mr. Shahzad Iqbal as Member (Gas) of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Mr. Iqbal brings 35 years of extensive regulatory and sectoral experience to the Authority, with a distinguished career in Pakistan’s oil and gas sector. Prior to this appointment, he served in senior leadership roles within OGRA’s where he handled complex regulatory matters relating to gas transmission and distribution, tariff determinations, Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG), consumer protection, and coordination with gas utilities and other stakeholders.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen OGRA’s regulatory oversight of the gas sector, particularly at a time when the industry faces challenges related to supply management, infrastructure efficiency, pricing transparency, and consumer confidence.

OGRA remains committed to ensuring transparent, fair, and effective regulation of Pakistan’s oil and gas sector in the public interest, and looks forward to Mr. Iqbal’s contribution in advancing these objectives.