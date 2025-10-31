Veteran journalists Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani breathes his last

From Our Correspondent

PESHAWAR, OCT 31 /DNA/ – Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani, Editor in Chief of local Urdu and English dailies has lost his last breath early on Friday morning. He was around 63.

Gullani couple of days back suffered severe heart attack and rushed to a local private hospital whereas he made hectic battle fie survival..however he couldn’t survived and has lost last breath early Friday morning.

His Janaza offered at Askari 6 Nasar Nagh Road Peshawar on Friday evening. A large number of his well wishers, friends and relatives attended his Namaz .

Belong to a well respectable family of Peshawar. He was son of late Syed Hasan Gillani, considered pioneer journalist from Peshawar. Syed Hasan Gillani had served leading Englidh daily Dawn as its Correspondent in Peshawar after and before of Pakistan establishment. Later he had opened his own Urdu daily Al Jamiat Sarhad Peshawar in mid of 60s.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani after completion of his education has started his career as a banker from Agriculture Development Bank of Pakistan in mid of 80s. Later in 1991 he had joined Bsnk of Khybef as Executive Vice President. He had looked after Marketing and Public Relations section of BOK for a long time. However, he got retirement from BOK couple of years.

Besides accrediting him as most talented banker and public relations officer, Ali Nawaz Gillani also remained very active in social services. He was pioneer President of Pak China Friendship, Pak France Friendship and several other organisations.