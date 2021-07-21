Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Veteran journalist and former caretaker federal minister for information and postal service Arif Nizami passed away on Wednesday in Lahore, his nephew, Babar Nizami, told

The veteran journalist was under treatment at a hospital for the last two weeks after he had suffered a heart attack. Following the attack, he was shifted to an ICU, but he could not recover from it and breathed his last today, Babar said.

Nizami had served as a caretaker federal minister in former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso’s cabinet back in 2013. He was the son of Hameed Nizami, the founder Nawa-i-Waqt Group of newspapers.

The details of his funeral prayers will be informed later on.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, reacting to the journalist’s death, said: “Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor, and political commentator Arif Nizami.”