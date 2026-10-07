Vatican foreign minister makes historic first visit to Pakistan

Visit coincides with 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Holy See diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 /DNA/ — In a landmark development in Pakistan-Holy See relations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations for States and International Organisations of the Holy See, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from October 8 to 10, 2026, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

This will be the first-ever visit to Pakistan by a Secretary for Relations for States and International Organisations of the Holy See, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic ties between the two states. The visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Holy See.

During his three-day stay, Archbishop Gallagher will hold talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, focusing on matters of mutual interest, including interfaith harmony, dialogue and peace, as well as regional and international developments.

The Archbishop is also expected to call on the Prime Minister of Pakistan during his visit.

In addition to his official engagements, Archbishop Gallagher will interact with members of the Catholic community in Pakistan, underscoring the Holy See’s pastoral outreach and its interest in the welfare of religious minorities in the country.

The Foreign Office, in its announcement, described the visit as “an important milestone in the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the Holy See” and said it “reflects their shared commitment to further strengthening mutual understanding, cooperation and trust, while promoting interfaith harmony and peace.”

Pakistan and the Holy See have maintained diplomatic relations since 1951, with the relationship characterized by mutual respect and a shared emphasis on peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue. The visit is expected to further cement these ties and open new avenues for collaboration on issues of common concern, including peacebuilding and intercultural understanding.

Archbishop Gallagher, a senior Vatican diplomat who has served in his current role since 2014, is known for his engagement with countries across Asia and Africa, and his visit to Pakistan is being viewed as a signal of the Holy See’s growing focus on strengthening ties with Muslim-majority nations.

The visit is expected to conclude on October 10, with a joint commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and advancing the cause of interfaith harmony in the region and beyond.