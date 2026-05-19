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Vance says ‘a lot of progress’ made in Iran talks

| May 19, 2026
Vance says ‘a lot of progress’ made in Iran talks

WASHINGTON, MAY 19: US Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday the United States and Iran have made a lot of progress in their talks and neither side wants to see a resumption of the military campaign.

“We think that we’ve made a lot of progress. We think the Iranians want to make a deal,” Vance told reporters at a White House briefing.

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