Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reaches US$28.22 bn

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded in May 2021 and was noted at the level of US$4.25 billion. Compared to the same month of 2020, its increase amounted to US$2.08 billion

DNA

TASHKENT: In January-September 2021, the foreign trade turnover (FTO) of Uzbekistan reached US$28.22 billion, which, compared to the same period in 2020, increased by US$680.4 million (an increase of 2, 5%). This was reported by the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

Of the total volume of the FTO, exports amounted to US$10.33 billion (by January-September 2020, a decrease of 17.2% was noted), and imports – US$17.88 billion (an increase of 18.7%). As a result, the foreign trade balance amounted to a passive balance of US$7.55 billion.

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded in May 2021 and was noted at the level of US$4.25 billion. Compared to the same month of 2020, its increase amounted to US$2.08 billion. In September 2021, the volume of foreign trade turnover amounted to US$3.25 billion, compared to the same period in 2020, it increased by 10.1%.

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to US$10.2 billion, which is 6.5% less than the previous quarterly indicator.

Among the 20 large partner countries in foreign economic activity, there is also an active foreign trade balance with four countries, in particular with such as Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkey. The remaining 16 countries maintain a passive balance of foreign trade turnover.

Today Uzbekistan carries out trade relations with 179 countries of the world. The largest volume of foreign trade turnover was recorded with the PRC (19.1%), the Russian Federation (18.1%), Kazakhstan (9.9%), Turkey (8.6%), the Republic of Korea (4.9%), Kyrgyzstan (2.4%) and Germany (2.0%).

In the structure of the republic’s foreign trade turnover, a significant share is noted in Tashkent, which is 41.0%, or US$11.55 billion, and the smallest share is recorded at 1.1%, or US$306.9 million, which is noted in Surkhandarya region.

The share of foreign trade turnover with the CIS countries, compared to the same period in 2020, increased by 7.9% and their share in foreign trade turnover, in January-September 2021, made up 38.4%.

The volume of foreign trade turnover of other states in January-September 2021, compared to the same period in 2019-2020, accordingly decreased and amounted to 61.6% of the total volume of foreign trade turnover.

The foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the CIS countries reached US$10.83 billion, of which the volume of exports amounted to US$3.77 billion, and the volume of imports – US$7.06 billion.

The largest volume of foreign trade turnover with the CIS countries was recorded with the Russian Federation (47.3%), Kazakhstan (25.9%) and Kyrgyzstan (6.3%).

The foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the EAEU countries made up US$8.88 billion, of which the volume of exports amounted to US$2.91 billion, and the volume of imports – US$5.97 billion.

In January-September 2021, the total number of exporting entities amounted to 5,789 units, which ensured the increase in the volume of gold exports to US$8.64 billion (an increase in comparison with the same period in 2020 amounted to 34.2%).

In the structure of exports, 82.2% are goods, which mainly fall on industrial goods (30.3%), food products and live animals (8.9%), chemicals and similar products (7.2%)

The largest export volume was recorded in May 2021 and was noted at the level of US$2.25 billion. Compared to the same month in 2020, its increase amounted to US$1.52 billion.

In September 2021, the volume of exports amounted to US$1.05 billion and, compared to the same period in 2020, increased by 21.9%.

Exports of Uzbekistan in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to US$3.27 billion, which is 29.7% less than the previous quarterly figure.

Due to a decrease in exports to other foreign countries, the share of exports to the CIS countries increased and their share in its total volume amounted to 36.5%.

Compared to 2019-2020, our main partners in the export of goods and services in foreign trade in January-September 2021 were countries such as China, the Russian Federation, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan. Their share in the total export volume reached 65.2%.

In the structure of the republic’s exports, a significant share is noted in the city of Tashkent, which is 27.0%, or US$2.78 billion, and the smallest share is recorded at 1.4%, or m143.7 million in Surkhandarya region.

The volume of exports of fruits and vegetables amounted to 1.06 million tons and, in value terms, exceeded US$624.9 million (the rate of decline, compared to the same period in 2020, respectively, amounted to 10.1%). On the basis of this, 593.3 thousand tons of vegetables were exported for US$254.0 million, as well as 226.6 thousand tons of fruits and berries for US$215.8 million.

In January-September 2021, the share of fruits and vegetables in total exports amounted to 6.1%.

The main export markets for fruit and vegetable products are in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

According to the results of January-September 2021, the largest volume in value terms of exports of fruits and vegetables falls on the Russian Federation (33.1% of the total volume of fruits and vegetables), which exceeds the volume of exports to China by 6.1 times.

At the end of January-September 2021, the export of textile products was carried out in the amount of US$2.12 billion, which amounted to 20.6% of the total export volume and, compared to January-September 2020, it increased by 58.3%.

In the structure of export of textile products, the main share is taken by cotton yarn (55.2%), as well as finished knitwear and garments (22.6%). In January-September 2021, more than 477 types of textile products were exported to 63 countries of the world.

The largest share of textile exports falls on the Russian Federation (US$661.7 million – 31.1%) and China (US$528.4 million – 24.8%).

The volume of exports of services in January-September 2021 amounted to US$1.84 billion, or 17.8% of total trade exports and increased by 24.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

The lion’s share of the export of services is taken by transport services (69.8%), travel (tourism) (14.5%), telecommunications, computer and information services (7.1%), and other business services (4.5%).

At the same time, other services (4.1%), respectively, account for the largest share of financial services (1.1%), insurance and pension services (0.9%), construction services (0.7%), etc.

During the reporting period, imports amounted to US$17.88 billion (an increase in growth rates, compared to January-September 2020, amounted to 18.7%). The main share in its structure is occupied by machinery and transport equipment (33.5%), industrial goods (18.3%), as well as chemicals and similar products (14.2%)

An analysis of the dynamics of imports of goods also showed that in January-September 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, the volume of imports of goods increased by US$2.44 billion and amounted to US$16.66 billion, while imports of services reached US$1.22 billion.

The largest volume of imports was recorded in July 2021 and was noted at the level of US$2.5 billion. Compared to the same month of 2020, its increase amounted to US$773.5 million. In September 2021, the volume of imports amounted to US$2.2 billion and, compared to the same month period of 2020, it increased by 5.2%.

Uzbekistan’s imports in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to US$6.93 billion, which is 10.9% more than the previous quarterly figure.

The share of imports from the CIS countries, compared to the same period in 2020, increased by 3.5% and their share in foreign trade turnover, in January-September 2021, amounted to 39.5%.

In general, according to the results of January-September 2021, goods and services from 153 countries were imported to the Republic of Uzbekistan. One third of imports comes from such large partner countries as the Russian Federation, China, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, Germany and Turkmenistan.

In the structure of the republic’s imports, a significant share is noted in Tashkent, which is 49.0%, or US$8 769.1 million, and the smallest share is recorded in Surkhandarya – 0.9%, or US$163.2 million.

The volume of imports of services in January-September 2021 amounted to US$1.22 billion, or 6.8% of its total volume, and increased by 44.9% compared to the same period in 2020. Travel (tourism – 48.8%), other business services (11.9%), transport services (11.3%), telecommunications, computer and information services (8.0%) account for the main share of imports of services.

In addition, other services accounted for 20.1% of total imports of services, including a high share of construction services (6.8%), fees for the use of intellectual property (4.9%), maintenance and repair services (3.8%), etc.