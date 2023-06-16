Uzbekistan’s foreign policy: the principles of peace and equality

Ravshanbek Alimov

The renewed Constitution unites society around the idea of building a new Uzbekistan. It states that Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is based on the principles of sovereign equality, inviolability of borders, territorial integrity of states, non-use of force or threat of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and other generally recognized principles and norms of international law.

In addition, Uzbekistan pursues a peaceful foreign policy aimed at developing bilateral and multilateral relations with states and international organizations. Uzbekistan may form alliances, join and withdraw from commonwealths and other interstate entities in the interests of the State, the people and their welfare and security.

Global and regional cooperation processes have reached a new level. The appreciation of political reforms carried out in our country by the international community has become an acknowledgement of this work.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s international initiatives have received broad support from the international community. The foreign policy of the New Uzbekistan has led to fundamental changes in the political atmosphere in Central Asia and to the recognition of close interconnectivity and interdependence at the sub-regional and global levels.

In order to strengthen good-neighborly relations with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, the Government of Uzbekistan has adopted a comprehensive program of measures. It aims to bring bilateral and regional relations to a new level. As part of the program, practical work is being carried out to organize top-level and high-ranking reciprocal visits, develop trade and economic relations, and create favorable conditions for increasing trade turnover and strengthening cooperation. In this regard, it is also important to use public diplomacy mechanisms, develop the transit and logistics potential of the region, and modernize transport infrastructure.

In order to further strengthen relations with neighbouring countries in the Central and South Asian regions, which are important for the development of interconnectivity and cooperation in a spirit of friendship, good neighbourliness, strategic partnership and mutual trust, joint events on various topics have been successfully held with the participation of high-level delegations from nearly 30 partner countries and international organizations, and experts from foreign think tanks representing more than 40 states.

The Parliament of Uzbekistan, whose importance and powers have been significantly enhanced and expanded in the new version of the Constitution, also actively participates in the development and implementation of a peaceful, open and pragmatic foreign policy aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries, both near and far. The Chambers of the OliyMajlis have established bilateral friendship and cooperation groups with the parliaments of 56 countries and an Inter-Parliamentary Committee for cooperation with the European Parliament to ensure active participation in foreign policy issues. The geography of interaction is wide and includes the countries of Central Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the states of Asia and Europe, as well as the United States, Canada and Argentina.

The OliyMajlis is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and participates in the activities of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. Parliamentarians in Uzbekistan promote the position of the people in discussions on peacekeeping, security, protection of human rights and freedoms, sustainable development, economic support, social development, environmental preservation and other topical issues of the present.

Special attention is paid to the promotion of Uzbekistan’s international initiatives in the main vectors of regional and international development. The Parliament directs its efforts to supporting the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan, addressing the issues caused by the Aral Sea disaster, other environmental challenges and threats, implementation of promising projects needed to create a diversified transport and communications system and transit corridors, ensuring the reliability of trade and economic cooperation.

The renewed Constitution opens new horizons for bilateral and multilateral interaction and gives a strong impetus to the further development of interparliamentary dialogue in the interests of sustainable development and prosperous life of our citizens.

