Uzbekistan’s Deputy FM meets UNCCT Director

Dushanbe: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov has met with the Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT) Jehangir Khan, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The parties exchanged views on the current issues of interaction between Uzbekistan and the UNCCT.

It was noted that over the past five years, Uzbekistan’s interaction with the UN and its structures has reached a qualitatively new level.

Exchange of views also took place on international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The parties also discussed other issues on the bilateral agenda.