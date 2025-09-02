“Uzbekistan: The Pearl of the Silk Road” – A New Chapter in Pakistan-Uzbekistan Tourism

DNA News Agency

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2: A vibrant “Uzbekistan: the Pearl of the Silk Road” tourism and cultural show was held in Islamabad, signaling a new era of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan. The event, hosted by the Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, aimed to revive the historical “Great Silk Road” ties through modern tourism and cultural exchanges.

In his address, Ambassador Tukhtaev emphasized the deep-rooted historical and spiritual connections between the two nations, which once flourished as hubs of trade and learning. He extended a warm invitation to Pakistani visitors to explore Uzbekistan’s UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the ancient cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva. These cities, he noted, were once centers of Islamic civilization and continue to inspire with their magnificent mosques and madrasas.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of Ziyarat tourism (pilgrimage tourism), as Uzbekistan is home to the mausoleums of revered Islamic scholars and Sufi saints like Imam al-Bukhari and Bahouddin Naqshband. He stressed that these sites are a shared civilizational heritage that would particularly appeal to Pakistani travelers.

To facilitate this vision, he announced that Uzbekistan Airways is now operating direct flights, with two weekly flights from Tashkent to Lahore and one weekly flight to Islamabad. The ambassador also stated that the Uzbek side is actively working to expand direct air connections to other major cities in Pakistan, with these flights serving as bridges of friendship, trade, and cooperation.

Beyond tourism, Ambassador Tukhtaev encouraged Pakistani tour operators, investors, and business leaders to partner with Uzbekistan in developing joint ventures in hospitality, transport, and other creative industries. He expressed confidence that with strong political will and direct air links, the future of Uzbekistan-Pakistan tourism relations will continue to grow and flourish. The event provided a glimpse into Uzbekistan’s rich culture and heritage, encouraging attendees to experience the country firsthand.