Uzbekistan, Tajikistan set to electrify Bekabad-Kanibadam-Kokand railway

Tashkent – The railway authorities of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are set to sign an agreement on the construction of a power transmission line along the railway section in the north of Tajikistan: Bekabad-Kanibadam-Kokand.

“The process of approving agreements that are planned to be signed in the very near future is nearing completion,” the Tajik Railways told Asia-Plus.

The company noted that the provisional steps for the implementation of this project by the experts of the two countries began last year, the possibilities of implementing these intentions were reviewed.

The Tajik Railways emphasized that the transition to electric locomotives is in the interests of both parties: the carrier’s costs will be reduced, emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere from the combustion of diesel fuel will be eliminated, the frequency of services will increase, which will contribute to an increase in the income of the parties.

The company added that the details, including the terms of the agreement, will only be disclosed only after signing of the document.

According to experts, this project was planned back in the Soviet Union. The electrification of this railway section was planned to be carried out in three stages: Tashkent-Bekabad (on the western border of the Sughd province), Bekabad-Kanibadam and Kanibadam-Kokand.