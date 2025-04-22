Uzbekistan stuns Saudi Arabia with 9 men to claim U-17 title

TASHKENT, APR 22 /DNA/ – In one of the most sensational finals in AFC U-17 Asian Cup history, Uzbekistan’s youth football team overcame monumental odds to defeat host nation Saudi Arabia 2-0, despite being reduced to nine players in the first half. The victory, achieved in dramatic fashion on April 20, crowned Uzbekistan as champions of Asia for the second time in their U-17 history. The match, held at the King Fahd Sports City in Taif, Saudi Arabia, was filled with tension and controversy. Two Uzbek players, Nurbek Sarsenbayev and Miraziz Abdukarimov, were shown red cards in the 40th and 45th minutes respectively by Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim. With nine men on the pitch and facing the full force of Saudi Arabia’s squad and home crowd, Uzbekistan could have crumbled. Instead, they rose.

In the 50th minute, striker Muhammad Hakimov converted a coolly taken penalty to put Uzbekistan in front. The second goal came in the 70th minute, following a stunning counterattack. Goalkeeper NematulloRustamjonov made a string of heroic saves before launching the ball forward, allowing midfielder Sadriddin Hasanov to race past the Saudi defense and slot it home, sealing the result.

Led by Head Coach Islombek Ismoilov, Uzbekistan’s journey through the tournament was nothing short of dominant. The team scored 17 goals and conceded only 3. Their campaign began with a 4-1 thrashing of Thailand, followed by a tough 2-1 victory over China, securing early qualification to the knockout stage and a spot in the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. They concluded the group stage with a statement 3-0 win – again over Saudi Arabia.

In the knockout rounds, they maintained their clinical form, defeating the UAE 3-1 and North Korea 3-0 in the semifinal.

This is Uzbekistan’s second AFC U-17 Championship title, with their first triumph dating back to 2012 when they defeated Japan in the final hosted in Iran. The current team has not only equaled that achievement but arguably surpassed it in dramatic impact and national pride.

Several Uzbek players earned top individual honors.

Asilbek Aliyev was named the Top Scorer with 5 goals.

Sadriddin Hasanov was recognized as the Player of the Tournament.

NematulloRustamjonov was awarded Best Goalkeeper.

These accolades reflect the all-around quality of the Uzbek side – from defense to attack.

Following the historic win, President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, issued a heartfelt congratulatory message to the players, coaches, and the nation. In his address, he stated:

“This unforgettable victory, achieved while down to nine men against a formidable host team, will be etched in the golden annals of Uzbek football. Your courage, determination, and fighting spirit symbolize the strength of the youth of New Uzbekistan.”

The President went on to commend the coaching staff and families of the players, emphasizing the importance of the country’s ongoing investment in youth sports development.

As a gesture of appreciation, the President awarded:

– Head Coach Islombek Ismoilov with the title “Honored Coach of Uzbekistan”

– All 23 players with the prestigious “KelajakBunyodkori” (Builder of the Future) Medal

Additionally, each player and coach were gifted a car by the government in recognition of their achievement.

Having already secured their qualification by reaching the quarterfinal stage, Uzbekistan will now represent Asia at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, set to take place in Qatar from November 3 to 27, 2025. With momentum and national pride on their side, the young Uzbek squad will aim to carry their winning spirit to the global stage.

Uzbekistan’s U-17 triumph resonates far beyond national borders – it sends a message of inspiration to Central and South Asian footballing nations. Overcoming adversity, controversial officiating, and home crowd pressure, Uzbekistan’s youth side showed that belief, unity, and resilience can triumph even in the most challenging circumstances.