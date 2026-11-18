TASHKENT, Nov 18: An advertising campaign to promote Uzbekistan’s tourism potential is underway in Oman’s capital, showcasing the country’s attractions, rich cultural heritage, and tourist opportunities, and is being broadcast on LED screens along the busiest streets in Muscat.



The campaign aims to boost interest in Uzbekistan among residents of Oman, attract more foreign visitors, including during the winter season, and increase tourist arrivals by the end of this year.



Promotional videos are displayed on digital screens in Muscat’s prestigious residential and diplomatic districts, Sarooj and Shatti Al Qurum, near the Taminat Complex in Bousher, along the Al Hail Highway connecting central districts of the city, and on the university campus.

The chosen locations enable reaching a broad audience, including local residents, students, representatives of business and diplomatic circles, as well as foreign visitors.

The videos introduce viewers to the historical monuments of Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, national traditions, cultural heritage, and gastronomy of Uzbekistan. Special attention is given to modern tourism infrastructure and the variety of routes for travelers.

Promoting Uzbekistan’s tourism opportunities in Muscat aims to boost the Omani audience’s interest in the country, position it as an attractive year-round travel destination, and expand tourism ties between the two countries.