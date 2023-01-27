Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan: A new level of comprehensive strategic partnership

Bishkek, /DNA/ – On January 26, 2023, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with his wife, has arrived in Bishkek on a state visit. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and his wife welcomed the distinguished guests at Manas International Airport. There were folklore and musical performances for the two leaders, glorifying the friendship of Uzbek and Kyrgyz peoples. Following a short talk, President of Uzbekistan departed to the Ata-Beyit memorial complex. On January 27, the official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who is in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit, was held at the Ala Archa State Residence, in Bishkek. A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest. The national anthems of the two countries were played. Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sadyr Zhaparov bypassed the guard of honor and introduced members of official delegations. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov have met at «Ala Archa» state residence in Bishkek.Having expressed his gratitude for the invitation and a warm reception, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that Uzbek-Kyrgyz cooperation has been developing fruitfully over the past two years. “Kyrgyzstan is our major strategic partner, close neighbor and trusted friend”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev has said. It has been stressed that the parties have managed to raise bilateral relations to a completely new level during the last two years. The completion of delimitation of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border was defined as a historic event. The negotiations focused on the development of bilateral political, trade and economic, investment, transport and communication, water and energy and interregional cooperation. The President of Uzbekistan underscored that the bilateral trade volume has increased sevenfold in recent years. Last year alone, trade turnover grew by 30% to $1.3 billion. The governments of the two countries have been instructed to further expand trade volumes and the nomenclature of goods in mutual supplies. The issues of implementing new joint investment projects in industrial, textile, energy, mining and agricultural sectors were considered. To this end, the potential of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund will be actively exploited. The leaders of the two states have also discussed the cooperation in regional structures and international platforms, the issues of security and stability in Central Asia, and effective counteraction against contemporary challenges and threats. The Presidents confirmed their mutual desire to continue beneficial cooperation as part of the multilateral structures. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov continued the talks in the delegation level with the participation of members of official delegations, heads of several ministries and regions of the two countries. The President of Uzbekistan, once again expressing deep gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, emphasized that Uzbekistan is sincerely happy with the successful socio-economic reforms being carried out in Kyrgyzstan under the leadership of President Sadyr Zhaparov. It was noted with satisfaction that bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are developing dynamically. Contacts at the highest level have acquired a systemic and intensive character, which has made it possible to significantly strengthen interaction, identify new growth points and enhance practical cooperation. The parties expressed their firm commitment and readiness to work together to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership. It was emphasized that the concluded historic Border Treaty was received with great enthusiasm by two fraternal nations. During the talks, special attention was paid to the development of trade and economic cooperation. It was noted that last year the trade turnover reached $1.3 billion. More than 300 joint ventures were created. Industrial cooperation projects are being implemented in various sectors of the economy. The Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan Development Fund has started financing real projects. As part of the business forum held the day before, a solid package of contracts worth $1.6 billion was signed. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined the main priorities for mutually beneficial cooperation. This is, first of all, increasing the volume and expanding the range of mutual trade. To this end, the parties agreed to work out the issues of substituting imports from third countries with affordable products from manufacturers, as well as creating shopping centers in the capitals of the two countries. Within the framework of industrial cooperation, it was proposed to work out new investment projects worth about $500 million. This is the production of cars, modern household appliances, building materials, joint mining and processing of minerals. The Leader of Uzbekistan highlighted the strengthening of cooperation in agriculture as another important area of cooperation in the context of food security. This will be served by the implementation of the agricultural cooperation program, which provides for the launch of joint projects for the development of intensive gardens and greenhouses, the supply of potatoes, fruits and vegetables and livestock products, the cultivation of agricultural products, and others. The President of Uzbekistan also noted the importance of enhancing partnership and direct contacts between the regions of the two countries.Interaction in transport and logistics was defined as strategically significant. An agreement was reached to intensify work on the construction of the “China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan” railway, to maximize the potential of the “Andijan – Osh – Irkeshtam” highway, and to create a joint transport and logistics company for this purpose. The main attention at the meeting was paid to cooperation in the energy sector. The need to intensify joint efforts to implement projects in the hydropower industry, including the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, was emphasized. The President of Uzbekistan also noted the importance of enhancing collaboration in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Several specific initiatives have been put forward aimed at strengthening the friendship between the people of the two countries, which are united by a common history and religion, language and culture. Among them is a wide celebration of the 95th anniversary of the outstanding Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov, staging a joint performance at the opening of the Osh State Academic Uzbek Music and Drama Theater named after Babur, creating a new format – the Dialogue of Generations with the active involvement of the intelligentsia and youth, holding student sports contests, joint festivals and concerts, creative events. Following the talks within the framework of the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan, a ceremony of signing and exchanging documents took place.President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Sadyr Zhaparov signed a Declaration that brings bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level of comprehensive strategic partnership. In the presence of the Presidents, an exchange of signed interstate, intergovernmental, interdepartmental and interregional agreements also took place. 25 documents were signed, including: – Protocol on the exchange of instruments of ratification of the Treaty on certain sections of Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan State Border; – Cooperation Agreement on organizing the production of automotive and commercial vehicles in the Kyrgyz Republic; – Program of strategic trade and economic partnership for 2023-2025; – Cooperation Agreement in the prevention and liquidation of emergencies; – Protocol to the Agreement on mutual trips of citizens; – Protocol on introducing amendments to the Memorandum on the Establishment of the Council of Heads of Border Regions.Cooperation agreements were signed between ministries and agencies in agriculture, energy, customs, development of priority areas of industry, innovation and scientific research, youth support, as well as a Plan for celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Comprehensive programs were also signed to enhance cooperation for 2023-2025 between Jizzakh and Issyk-Kul regions, Andijan and Osh regions, Fergana and Batken regions, Namangan and Jalal-Abad regions. Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held a briefing for media representatives. The President of Uzbekistan sincerely thanked the President and the people of Kyrgyzstan for the traditionally warm and cordial welcome. “It is symbolic that our state visit is taking place in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. The Leader of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the results of the high-level meetings, held in a trusting and constructive spirit. He noted that the parties discussed in detail the key areas of multifaceted interaction and made specific decisions to deepen it. It was emphasized that a truly historic event in bilateral relations was the conclusion of the Treaty on Separate Sections of the Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan State Border. “A complete settlement of the border delimitation issue will certainly play an important role in the development of bilateral cooperation and border exchanges, will contribute to strengthening stability and security in our region”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. One of the important documents adopted following the talks was the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. As the President of Uzbekistan noted, this is the beginning of a new stage in the development of multifaceted cooperation in the interests of two countries and peoples. The most important priority in collaboration is the expansion of trade and industrial cooperation. In recent years, the trade turnover between the countries has grown sevenfold, reaching $1.3 billion. The governments of the countries have been tasked with bringing the trade turnover up to $2 billion, including through active import substitution and the creation of shopping centers.The successful implementation of this goal will be served by the contracts and agreements signed during the previous business forum for $1.6 billion. Among the major cooperation projects is the launch of the production of cars, building materials, textile products and yarn, electrical goods and electronic meters. The parties are interested in the implementation of large infrastructure projects in the energy and extractive industries, including the coal industry, with the participation of enterprises and investors from the two countries. To organize this work on a systemic basis, the Uzbekistan – Kyrgyzstan Development Fund will be expanded, a comprehensive program of strategic trade and economic partnership for 2023-2025 and an Agreement on the development of priority areas of the industry will be adopted. As part of ensuring food security, the parties agreed to jointly grow and supply agricultural products, taking into account the needs of the two countries. Another strategic direction is the development of transport communications. “The success of our efforts largely depends on the effectiveness of cooperation in transport”, the President of Uzbekistan said. During the talks, the leaders agreed to intensify efforts to build the China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway. The energy sector, in particular the issues of joint construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, also became a subject of detailed discussion. “This mega-project will undoubtedly serve the sustainable development of not only Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, but also our entire region”, the President of Uzbekistan emphasized. The main attention at the talks was paid to the intensification of interregional ties. Regular meetings of the Council of Heads of Border Regions will serve to deepen them. “We have no analogue of such a unique platform with any other country”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. Special attention was paid to strengthening interaction in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. It was noted that the Uzbek Music and Drama Theater named after Babur, the reconstruction of which is being completed in the city of Osh, will become a bright symbol of friendship between the people of the two countries.