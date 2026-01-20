Uzbekistan, Italy strengthen strategic partnership in Tashkent meeting

TASHKENT, JAN 20 /DNA/ – In the city of Tashkent, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni, who made a stopover in Tashkent.

Practical aspects of strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Italy were reviewed.

The consistent implementation of agreements reached at the highest level in the city of Samarkand in May 2025 was noted with satisfaction.

Active contacts at various levels are continuing. Bilateral trade turnover and the number of joint ventures grow steadily. Interregional exchanges, including with Lombardy, are expanding. Quotas have been allocated for the organized labor migration of Uzbekistan citizens.

Large-scale industrial cooperation projects are being implemented in partnership with companies such as Finopera, ANCI, Pietro Fiorentini, Danieli, and others. At the end of last year, a branch of the University of Tuscia was opened in Samarkand.

This year, meetings of the strategic dialogue between the foreign ministries and the intergovernmental commission, as well as the second Forum of Rectors, are scheduled.

Priority attention was given to promoting joint projects in the textile industry, geology, energy, chemicals, construction materials, financial market, and other priority sectors.

An agreement was reached to hold the cross-cultural Days of Uzbek and Italian Cinema. Plans were supported for Uzbekistan’s participation in the next Venice Biennale and for holding exhibitions of applied arts and artifacts in Milan this year.

Views were also exchanged on the international and regional agenda. Following the meeting, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni to pay a separate visit to Uzbekistan.