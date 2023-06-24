Uzbekistan greatly values ties with Pakistan: envoy

Uzbek embassy celebrates International Day of Journalism

ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov has said relations between Uzbekistan are growing with the each passing day adding trade volume has increased considerably.

He expressed these views while speaking to media persons on the occasion of the International Day of Journalism.

He further said on June 27, 1906 in Tashkent was published first ever in Central Asia Uzbek newspaper under the title “TARAQQI”. As I learned 1st ever newspaper in Urdu by the name “Jam-e Jahon Nama” was published 1822 in Kolkatta, and “Daily Jang” urdu newspaper was published in 1939 in Karachi, then “Daily Imroze” in Urdu launched in Lahore in 1947.

He said journalists play an important role in society as a source of news, information and opinion. They provide an important public service by uncovering the truth and holding the powerful accountable. Journalists help create informed citizens who can make decisions based on facts rather than rumor.

He said Located at the crossroads of the Great Silk Road, Uzbekistan and Pakistan for centuries serve as a strong bridge connecting Europe, the Middle East, West, South and East Asia with its rich cultural and historical heritage.

‘For thousands of years, Uzbekistan and Pakistan are cradles for the world civilization where various nationalities and religions lived in peace, and doing their livelihoods and connected where the cultures of different peoples enriched each other’.

Ambassador Arif said today we are meeting with you in the eve of the Presidential elections in Uzbekistan and also the coming parliamentary elections in Pakistan. ‘The renewed Basic Law unites society around the idea of building a new Uzbekistan. It states that Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is based on the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity of states, non-use of force or threat of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and norms of international law’.

He said Uzbekistan pursues a peaceful foreign policy aimed at developing bilateral and multilateral relations with states and international organizations.

Global and regional cooperation processes have reached a new level. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s international initiatives have received broad support from the international community. The foreign policy of the New Uzbekistan has led to fundamental changes in the political atmosphere in Central Asia and to the recognition of close interconnectivity with South Asia and interdependence at the sub-regional and global levels.

‘In order to further strengthen relations with neighbouring countries in the Central and South Asian regions, in last years we have witnessed high-level events with delegations from nearly 30 partner countries and international organizations, and experts from foreign think tanks representing more than 40 states including the delegates of brotherly Pakistan’.

The renewed Constitution which was adopted by people of Uzbekistan opens new horizons for bilateral and multilateral interaction.

Talking about bilateral relations he said, Uzbekistan-Pakistan Inter-governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation (IGC) was held in February 24th this year in Tashkent. The Road Map agreement to increase bilateral trade upto $1 billion was signed during IGC meeting and the next step will be the signing Road map on Industrial cooperation, Inshallah.

Transit Trade and Preferential trade Agreements which became effective since March of this year allowed to reach bilateral trade volume of $150 mln. It`s 2 times larger compared to the same period of 2022 ($87,6 mln). Both countries enjoy increases in exports. Uzbekistan’s delivered to Pakistan exports worth of $79 mln, growth 2,5 times and Pakistani exports to Uzbekistan reached $71 mln, growth 1,2 times.

‘Let me express my belief that it is a high time for us diplomats and journalists to be a humble servants of further cementing of brotherly relations and re-connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan’.=DNA

