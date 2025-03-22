Uzbekistan embassy celebrates Spirit of Navruz in Islamabad

In a heartfelt gesture, the Ambassador extended congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the upcoming Pakistan Day (March 23), conveying his best wishes for the country’s continued progress and long-term prosperity

Ansar M Bhatti/DNA

ISLAMABAD – The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan hosted a grand celebration to mark the occasion of Navruz, a festival that signifies new beginnings, renewal, and the beauty of nature. The event, held in Islamabad, brought together distinguished guests, diplomats, and members of the Pakistani community to share the joy of this ancient and cherished tradition.

In his address, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev warmly welcomed the esteemed guests, emphasizing the deep cultural and historical significance of Navruz. The festival, celebrated for over 3,000 years, unites diverse nations and symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, harmony between humanity and nature, and the universal values of peace, unity, and gratitude.

This year’s Navruz held special significance as it coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, a period of spiritual reflection, generosity, and togetherness. The occasion provided an opportunity to celebrate not only the renewal of nature but also the values of kindness, gratitude, and community bonding that both Navruz and Ramadan promote.

The Ambassador highlighted that Navruz is more than just a national festival; it is a shared cultural heritage that transcends borders, languages, and ethnic backgrounds.

From Central Asia to the Middle East, the Caucasus to South Asia, millions of people come together to embrace the spirit of the festival. The event in Islamabad served as a reminder of the historical and cultural ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, which continue to strengthen through mutual cooperation and people-to-people connections.

A central feature of the celebration was the sharing of sumalak, a traditional dish made from sprouted wheat, symbolizing patience, prosperity, and renewal. The Uzbek Embassy took pride in offering this delicacy to guests as a gesture of friendship, unity, and goodwill.

The Ambassador underscored the special bond between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, built on a shared history, cultural affinities, and a commitment to regional development. Both nations are dedicated to preserving their traditions while embracing modern progress. The celebration of Navruz served as a reaffirmation of the strong bilateral relations and the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation in various fields.

As the world faces numerous challenges, the Ambassador expressed hope that Navruz would inspire people to work towards harmony, mutual respect, and global peace. He concluded his speech with warm wishes for prosperity, good health, and happiness for all.

In a heartfelt gesture, the Ambassador extended congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the upcoming Pakistan Day (March 23), conveying his best wishes for the country’s continued progress and long-term prosperity.

The event concluded with a resounding cheer: “Uzbekistan-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad!” – reaffirming the enduring friendship between the two brotherly nations.