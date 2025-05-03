Uzbekistan elected to UN Statistical Commission for first time

NEW YORK, MAY 3: /DNA/ – During the elections for members of the UN Statistical Commission for the 2026-2029 term, held in New York, Uzbekistan was elected to this body for the first time in its history. It should be noted that the Statistical Commission was established in 1947 as a functional body of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

It is the main intergovernmental organization that sets the strategic directions for the development of international statistics and coordinates the development and implementation of universal statistical standards and methodological principles. The Commission consists of 24 member states, elected for a 4-year term with consideration of geographic distribution.

Uzbekistan’s election to this body is a clear indication of the international recognition of the profound reforms carried out under the leadership of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the growing role of the country in global processes.

Full membership in the Statistical Commission opens up broad opportunities for Uzbekistan to participate in shaping global statistical policy, showcase its national experience and reform achievements, learn from advanced foreign practices, and further deepen international cooperation.