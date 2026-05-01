Uzbekistan delegation visits Pakistan Tanners Association to boost leather trade and regional connectivity

KARACHI, MAY 1: A high-level delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Governor of Navoiy Region Normat Tursunov, visited the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) to explore new avenues of trade cooperation and industrial collaboration in the leather sector.

London Meeting Highlights Media Dialogue Between Pakistani Journalist and Chevening Fellow. The delegation also included Alisher Tukhtaev, who accompanied the visit aimed at strengthening bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The visiting delegation was received by PTA leadership, including Chairman PTA Central Hamid Zahur and Chairman PTA South Zone Dr. Danish Aman, along with other senior members of the association.

During the meeting, PTA Chairman Hamid Zahur emphasized the significant potential for expanding bilateral trade in the leather industry. He noted that Pakistan’s tanners could benefit from Uzbekistan’s livestock resources, while Uzbekistan could serve as a strategic export gateway for Pakistani leather goods such as garments, footwear, handbags, and gloves into Central Asian and Russian markets.

Governor Normat Tursunov briefed participants on investment-friendly opportunities in Uzbekistan’s Navoiy Region, highlighting its livestock capacity and industrial potential that could support Pakistan’s leather manufacturing sector.

Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev shared updates on improved air connectivity, noting that six weekly flights currently operate between Lahore and Islamabad to Tashkent. He also announced efforts to launch two weekly direct flights between Karachi and Tashkent in 2026, aimed at further enhancing trade, tourism, and business connectivity.

He also extended an invitation to PTA members to visit Uzbekistan and assured full facilitation through the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan for future business engagements.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Danish Aman, who appreciated the delegation’s visit and expressed optimism about strengthening long-term industrial and trade cooperation between the two countries.