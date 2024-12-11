Uzbekistan delegation visits National Agricultural Research Centre

ISLAMABAD, DEC 11 /DNA/ – A high-level delegation from Uzbekistan, led by His Excellency Mr. Alisher Usmanov, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, visited the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) Islamabad.

The delegation included prominent officials including Mr. Akmal Qosimov, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Mr. Ibrahim Ergashev, Director General Plant Protection, and Mr. Bakhrom Yusupov, Commercial Councilor from the Uzbekistan Embassy.

During the visit, Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, provided a detailed overview of the council’s research initiatives. He emphasized several key projects, including the production of disease-free seed potatoes using aeroponic technology, genome-based varietal development for creating high-yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties, and speed breeding to accelerate the development of new varieties.

Dr. Ali reaffirmed PARC’s dedication to advance in agricultural innovation. He highlighted the council’s collaboration at international level like USDA, TIKA, ACIAR and Korean government.

His Excellency Mr. Usmanov commended the advanced agricultural research being conducted by PARC, emphasizing the importance of enhancing cooperation and knowledge-sharing in critical areas such as seed potatoes, cotton, wheat, and livestock.

He underscored that collaboration with PARC would play a pivotal role in addressing the agricultural challenges faced by both countries. The delegation also visited key research facilities, including the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB), the aeroponic seed potato production facility, the speed breeding facility, and the Livestock Research Station (LRS). These visits provided valuable insights into Pakistan’s progress in agricultural technologies.

Leaders from both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening future collaboration in agricultural research and development, highlighting this visit as a significant milestone in fostering ongoing cooperation and knowledge exchange between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.