Uzbekistan dazzles Islamabad with vibrant cultural tourism showcase

ISLAMABAD, APR 11 /DNA/ – Uzbek performers showcase traditional cultural performances during the Uzbekistan Tourism Roadshow 2025, organized by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad in collaboration with the Uzbek Tourism Committee. Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev underscored the importance of strengthening tourism ties between the two countries in his address. —DNA

Text of the speech by Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan

It is a great honor to be here with you today. On behalf of the Embassy of Uzbekistan, I thank you all for coming and for your support in growing tourism between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Today, we are meeting in the beautiful city of Islamabad. This reminds us of the strong and old friendship between our two countries. For many centuries, Uzbekistan and Pakistan were connected by culture, trade, and history. This roadshow is a good chance to bring our nations even closer through tourism and people-to-people contacts.

Islamabad and the ancient cities of Uzbekistan share common history and culture. While Islamabad is a modern city, it still shows the influence of Islamic civilization – just like our historic cities Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva. These cities were centers of learning and spirituality, especially in the Sufi tradition. Our Pakistani brothers and sisters can feel this connection once they visit beautiful mosques and madrasas in Uzbekistan.

The bond between Uzbekistan and Pakistan goes back to the times of Amir Timur and Zahiriddin Babur. We have shared values, religion, and traditions. Now it is our important duty to turn this strong connection into real opportunities for tourism and business.

Both governments are working hard to make travel easier. Now, we have simpler visa regimes, direct flights, and growing partnerships between touristic companies. We invite travel agencies, businesspeople, and investors to take part and help grow this sector.

Tourism is more than just travel. It helps people understand each other, build friendships, and learn from one another. Imagine, thousands of Pakistanis visiting the beautiful cities of Uzbekistan – and Uzbeks visiting Lahore, Karachi, and other touristic destinations in Pakistan. This will bring our people more closer to each other.

Uzbekistan is full of amazing history, culture, and nature. Our country lies in the heart of Central Asia and was part of the old Silk Road. Cities like Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva are full of beautiful mosques, palaces, and madrasas. These cities are UNESCO World Heritage Sites and show the greatness of our past.

The Uzbek government is working hard to make tourism better. We are fixing roads, restoring historical places, and creating partnerships with other countries to bring more tourists. Uzbekistan is not only for people who love history. It is also great destination for adventure lovers and nature fans. We have mountains, deserts, and green valleys for hiking, eco-tourism, and outdoor fun. Our Kyzylkum desert and mountain areas are perfect for unique travel experiences.

Uzbek cuisine also brings more unforgettable memories. Dishes like palov, shashlik, and samsa are loved by many visitors. Food shows who we are – and we hope to see more food festivals that bring our two cultures together.

Uzbekistan is also a good place for health and wellness tourism. We have natural springs and resorts where people can relax and feel better. These healing places are open for our Pakistani friends too.

We welcome Pakistani investors to build hotels, run transport services, or organize cultural events in Uzbekistan. We are also working on training tourism workers and building partnerships between our schools and universities. This will help us create professionals who offer great service.

We are also using digital tools to make travel easier. Now we have online bookings, virtual tours, and smart platforms to help tourists plan their trips.

Today is a new beginning in tourism relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan. I invite all of you to work together. Let’s create joint travel packages, cultural events, and new innovative ideas for tourists.

Social media is very important. Bloggers and influencers can help us to show more people the beauty of Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

We also care about nature. We want to grow tourism in a way that protects the environment. We invite our partners from Pakistan to work together on eco-friendly travel ideas.

In conclusion, Uzbekistan is fully ready to grow tourism with Pakistan. We are happy to welcome more Pakistani visitors to our country. Let us build this future together.

Thank you for your time and support. I wish you all a great and successful roadshow!