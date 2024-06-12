Uzbekistan, China lead UN resolution for global dialogue and solidarity

The resolution decides to declare June 10 as the International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations

On June 7, the UN General Assembly unanimously approved a resolution entitled “International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations” drafted by Uzbekistan and China.

The resolution was co-sponsored by more than 80 member countries, including all countries of Central Asia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bahrain, Hungary, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, the UAE, Pakistan, Russia and Türkiye.

The document conceptually reflects the visions of the Leadership of Uzbekistan, underscored at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (2023) and the Samarkand SCO Summit (2022) on the need to promote the spirit of solidarity in the name of common security and prosperity, the desire for constructive cooperation, as well as mobilizing the efforts of international communities to achieve peace and sustainable prosperity.

The document positively notes the contribution made by all cultures and civilizations to the enrichment of humanity, recognizing the importance of religious and cultural diversity in the world. Tolerance, respect, dialogue and cooperation between different cultures and civilizations are encouraged.

The resolution decides to declare June 10 as the International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations in order to raise awareness of the value of the diversity of civilizations and promote dialogue, mutual respect and global solidarity.

It is worth recalling that on June 4, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Uzbekistan on the readiness of the countries of Central Asia to act as a united front and cooperate to effectively resolve and eliminate drug-related problems

On June 7, based on the results of a secret ballot, Uzbekistan received 185 votes from UN member states and, for the first time in its history, was elected to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the specified term.