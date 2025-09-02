Uzbekistan celebrates 34th Independence Day

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD – On the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence, Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev hosted a reception, celebrating the nation’s progress and its strengthening ties with Pakistan. The event, attended by Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and other distinguished guests, showcased Uzbekistan’s economic and social achievements, underscoring its commitment to a “New Uzbekistan.”

Ambassador Tukhtaev highlighted Uzbekistan’s remarkable economic transformation under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The country’s economy has been growing at over 6% annually, with the GDP doubling to $115 billion last year and projected to exceed $130 billion in the current year. The ambassador noted a surge in foreign investment, with about $130 billion attracted over the past eight years, and an additional $35 billion this year alone.

In a move to create more jobs, Uzbekistan has focused on developing its industrial base. Industrial output has more than doubled since 2017, reaching $70 billion, shifting the nation from a raw material exporter to a hub for modern industry. The country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves have also reached a new high, surpassing $48 billion. The ambassador proudly announced that the national football team has qualified for the World Cup for the first time in history, symbolizing the nation’s success on a global stage.

The ambassador emphasized the strong, historic bonds between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, stating that the relationship has evolved into a true strategic partnership. He noted that the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan was a “milestone,” which led to the signing of a Joint Declaration and the establishment of a High Council of Strategic Partnership.

A key highlight of the speech was the progress on the Trans-Afghan Railway project, a historic initiative poised to connect not only Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, but also the CIS countries with South Asia. This project is expected to create massive opportunities for regional trade and integration.

Economic relations are also on a fast track, with bilateral trade reaching $320 million in the first seven months of this year, a 126% increase from the previous year. Uzbekistan is now Pakistan’s largest trading partner in Central Asia. The leaders have set an ambitious target of reaching $2 billion in trade, with new initiatives like exhibitions, trade houses, and direct flights helping to achieve this goal. The ambassador concluded his remarks by reaffirming the deep brotherhood between the two nations, expressing confidence that their partnership will continue to grow and serve as a model for the entire region.