Uzbekistan business delegation visits RCCI

RAWALPINDI, MAR 16 /DNA/ – A high-level business delegation from Uzbekistan’s food industry visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). The 15-member delegation was led by Mr. Bakhrom Yusupov, Trade and Economic Counsellor at the Embassy of Uzbekistan.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat, in his welcome remarks, provided an overview of RCCI’s initiatives and its role in fostering trade relations and regional connectivity. He highlighted the immense potential for trade expansion in Central Asia and emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi and Vice President Fahad Barlas in their remarks extended a warm welcome to the delegation. The visit was focused on exploring trade opportunities, fostering B2B matchmaking, and enhancing bilateral cooperation in the food industry.

The delegation engaged in discussions with local counterparts to identify avenues for collaboration and mutual growth. The visit reflects the growing economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, paving the way for increased trade and investment opportunities.