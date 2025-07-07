Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan submit joint bid to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have jointly submitted a bid to host the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Tashkent, JUL 7 /DNA/ – According to the Uzbekistan Football Association, FIFA has officially begun reviewing bids for the hosting rights of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027. Taking into account the recent football reforms, infrastructure development, and growing international reputation of Turkic-speaking nations, the football associations of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have submitted a joint candidacy, expressing strong confidence in their ability to stage the tournament at the highest level.

Today, alongside Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan is fully prepared to host this prestigious tournament. In recent years, stadiums across the country have been upgraded to meet international standards. Additionally, the experience gained from hosting the AFC U-20 and U-23 tournaments, as well as the first-ever Futsal World Cup held in Central Asia, has laid a solid foundation. This futsal tournament was recognized by FIFA President Gianni Infantino as one of the best editions in the competition’s history.

As always, our nation stands ready to capture the world’s attention through its renowned hospitality, professional organization, deep passion for football, and, of course, the unwavering support of our dedicated.