“Uzbekistan Airways” to Launch Direct Flights to Islamabad

BAKU, APR 15 (DNA):Uzbekistan’s national airline, Uzbekistan Airways, will launch direct flights between Tashkent and Islamabad starting May 24, 2025, further strengthening air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The new route is being introduced through the joint efforts of Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Pakistan and Uzbekistan Airways JSC, aimed at fostering closer bilateral relations and enhancing travel and trade opportunities between the two countries.

In the initial phase, flights will operate once a week, every Saturday. Discussions are currently underway with Pakistan’s civil aviation authorities to finalize the necessary organizational arrangements. Plans are also in place to gradually increase the frequency of flights based on demand and operational feasibility.

In addition to the new Tashkent-Islamabad service, Uzbekistan Airways is also exploring the possibility of launching direct flights to Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and economic hub.

Currently, the airline operates regular flights on the Tashkent-Lahore route twice a week – on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The introduction of these new routes is expected to provide greater convenience for travelers, strengthen tourism, and boost economic and cultural ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.