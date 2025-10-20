Uzbekistan Airways doubles flights to Pakistan amid soaring demand

TASHKENT/ISLAMABAD, OCT 20: /DNA/ – Uzbekistan Airways, the national carrier of Uzbekistan, has announced a significant expansion of its flight schedule between Tashkent and Islamabad. Starting October 28, 2025, the Airline doubles the frequency of its regular flights on the “Tashkent-Islamabad-Tashkent” route: from once a week to twice a week.

This decision reflects the Uzbekistan Airways’s commitment to strengthening air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, supporting the growing flow of travelers, business people, and tourists between the two countries.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan share deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties. In recent years, these bonds have been further reinforced through expanding cooperation in trade, investment, education, and tourism. The increase in flight frequency symbolizes this evolving partnership, transforming shared aspirations into tangible connections.

Currently, Uzbekistan Airways operates two weekly flights on the “Tashkent-Lahore-Tashkent” route and one weekly flight on the “Tashkent-Islamabad-Tashkent” route. However, due to high and consistent passenger demand, with flights frequently operating at full capacity and tickets selling out days in advance, the airline has decided to add a second weekly Islamabad service.

For Pakistani travelers, the new schedule offers greater flexibility and convenience. With more options for travel days and shorter booking lead times, passengers can now plan business trips, family visits, and leisure tours more comfortably.

Beyond direct travel between the two capitals, Tashkent International Airport serves as a key transit hub in Central Asia, connecting Pakistan to over 50 international destinations across Europe, North America, the Middle East, East and South-East Asia. Passengers flying via Tashkent can enjoy smooth transit connections to popular destinations such as Istanbul, Frankfurt, Paris, London, New York, Moscow, Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Baku, and Astana, making Uzbekistan Airways an increasingly attractive choice for global travelers.

The additional flights are expected to strengthen tourism cooperation between the two nations. Uzbekistan, home to the ancient Silk Road cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and Kokand, offers Pakistani tourists a unique opportunity to explore Islamic heritage, shared cultural roots, and architectural wonders, all just a short flight away.

In return, easier connectivity will encourage more Uzbek visitors to discover Pakistan’s scenic landscapes, spiritual sites, and hospitality, fostering people-to-people exchanges and greater mutual understanding.

Expanding the “Tashkent-Islamabad” route aligns with Uzbekistan’s and Pakistan’s shared vision of strengthening regional cooperation, trade, and connectivity. Enhanced air transport not only facilitates business and tourism but also contributes to economic diplomacy and regional integration across Central and South Asia.

This milestone move by Uzbekistan Airways stands as a testament to the deepening friendship and forward-looking partnership between the two nations. It represents more than just an increase in flight frequency. It is a bridge that connects people, economies, and cultures.

For travelers from Pakistan, the expanded Tashkent-Islamabad service opens a world of opportunity: from discovering the timeless heritage of Uzbekistan to connecting seamlessly with destinations across the globe.

The skies between Tashkent and Islamabad are not just routes – they are bridges uniting brotherly nations, strengthening friendship, and connecting Pakistan with the world through Uzbekistan.

About Uzbekistan Airways

Founded in 1992, Uzbekistan Airways is the flag carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, operating regular passenger and cargo services to more than 50 cities worldwide. The airline is renowned for its safety record, modern fleet, and high-quality service. Tashkent International Airport, its main hub, serves as one of the most strategically located air gateways linking East and West.

The airline’s pilots are highly skilled professionals who have mastered the operation of advanced aircraft. Their professionalism and expertise are well known around the world and have been highly praised by international aviation organizations.

As always, flight safety and passenger security remain the company’s top priority. Uzbekistan Airways continues to uphold its long-standing principles: stability, reliability, and comfort, which have earned it a strong reputation among global travelers.