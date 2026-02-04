Uzbek President to address business forum during two-day Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD, FEB 4 /DNA/ – At the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev will lead a high-level delegation, comprising senior Cabinet Ministers and business leaders, for his State visit to Pakistan on 05-06 February 2026.

During his stay, the Uzbek President would meet the President, hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister, and address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchange and regional connectivity.

This is the second visit of H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan which reflects the upward trajectory in Pak-Uzbek bilateral relations and the brotherly ties between the two brotherly countries, rooted in common history, faith and common aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia.