Uzbek President, PM Imran hold online summit

The agenda of the event includes topical issues of bilateral practical partnership and regional interaction

TASHKENT: The summit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan will be held via videoconference, on Wednesday.

The agenda of the event includes topical issues of bilateral practical partnership and regional interaction.

The main attention will be paid to the joint promotion of the project for the construction of the Trans-Afghan railway, increasing the volume of mutual trade, expanding cooperation between leading enterprises and companies of the two countries, resuming air traffic, developing interregional contacts and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The leaders of Uzbekistan and Pakistan will also exchange views on cooperation within the framework of international organizations, and consider the schedule of upcoming events.

Following the summit, it is planned to sign a number of joint documents in the political, trade and economic, transport, communication and educational spheres.