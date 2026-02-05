Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Islamabad for a two-day state visit

Asnar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday arrived here to a red carpet welcome for a two-day state visit to Pakistan, at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

As the Uzbek president, accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior cabinet ministers and business leaders, landed at Nur Khan Airbase from his special aircraft, he was warmly welcomed by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the PM Haroon Akhtar were also present.

Clad in traditional Pakistani dresses, two children presented bouquets to the guest as a 21-gun salute boomed in the backdrop to herald the arrival of the Uzbek president.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan armed forces presented a static salute and the tri-services band also delivered an impressive performance. The children attired in traditional dresses were lined up waving the flags of Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During his stay, the Uzbek President will meet President Zardari, hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz, and address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum.

Discussions will focus on reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identifying new avenues to further deepen cooperation in diverse sectors, including trade, energy, defence, education, people-to-people exchange and regional connectivity.

This is the second visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Pakistan, which reflects the upward trajectory in Pak-Uzbek bilateral relations and the brotherly ties between the two brotherly countries, rooted in common history, faith and common aspirations for peace and prosperity in Central and South Asia.