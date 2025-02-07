Uzbek-Pakistan significant strategic partners, bound by historical economic ties: Ambassador Tukhtayev

ISLAMABAD, FEB 7 (APP/DNA):Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev has said that Uzbekistan and Pakistan are two significant strategic partners, bound by centuries-old historical, cultural, and economic ties.

Several key intergovernmental agreements have been signed between our countries, including the Preferential Trade Agreement, the Transit Trade Agreement (PTA), as well as the Roadmap for increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion, the Ambassador said.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtayev said this while addressing the “Central Asia- Pakistan- Azerbaijan Ambassadorial Dialogue of 2025 on Regional Connectivity,” organized by the Institute of Regional Studies, Islamabad, the other day.

The volume of mutual trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in 2024 amounted to $ 404.5 million, he said.

Uzbek envoy said that Pakistan plays a role as a natural gateway to South Asia for Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states.

Alisher Tukhtayev said that with access to the sea and a well-developed port infrastructure, Pakistan can serve as a crucial link, facilitating access for our region to international trade routes and global markets.

The Ambassador said that despite the long-standing tradition of cooperation, transport connectivity between our countries remains underdeveloped, limiting the full potential of trade, economic collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges.

He said “Improving Land, Rail and Air Connectivity between Uzbekistan and Pakistan to Bolster Economic and Cultural Relations”.

A key strategic task before us today is the development of efficient, secure, and modern transport and logistics corridors, which will not only enhance economic integration but also foster deeper intercultural dialogue and strengthen bilateral cooperation, he said.

The Ambassador said that joint efforts in this direction will significantly enhance the competitiveness of our economies, improve the investment climate, and contribute to the sustainable development of the entire region.

He said that one of the most important projects with strategic significance for expanding transport connectivity between Central and South Asia is the Trans-Afghan Railway Corridor.

This route will establish a direct, secure, and economically viable connection between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, unlocking new opportunities for regional trade and cooperation, he said .

Meanwhile, highlighting the key advantages of the Trans-Afghan Railway Corridor, he said that after completion of this project bilateral trade would be stronger and the supply to industries, faster and efficient trade, as well as its expanded market access and also modernized infrastructure and smart logistics.

The envoy said the successful implementation of this project will serve as a powerful driver of economic growth across the region, increasing investment attractiveness and creating new jobs, particularly in logistics, transportation, and trade.

Moreover, improving transport infrastructure will contribute to regional stability, as expanded economic opportunities play a crucial role in ensuring long-term peace and security.

He said that alongside the development of railway infrastructure, modernizing and expanding road connectivity between Central and South Asia must also be a priority.

Tukhtayev building new routes and upgrading existing road networks will not only increase trade volumes and passenger transport but also reduce transportation costs, enhance logistics efficiency, and stimulate economic growth.

Uzbek Ambassador said that the most practical and cost-effective route is the Tashkent -Termez- Kabul – Peshawar – Karachi transport corridor, spanning 2,800 km. Cargo deliveries along this route (Tashkent – Karachi) take approximately 7 to 10 days, offering a reliable and efficient trade pathway.

Developing road transport corridors connecting Uzbekistan and Pakistan via Afghanistan will be a major step toward improving regional connectivity and a key factor for the successful operation of these routes is ensuring the safety of cargo transportation.

He suggested that expanding road infrastructure between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as with the broader South and Central Asian region, will be a crucial step toward building an efficient transport system, fostering economic growth and stronger trade relations.

The Ambassador said that air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Pakistan plays a strategic role in strengthening bilateral relations, supporting the growth of tourism, trade, and international cooperation.

Currently, there is a regular direct flight operated by Uzbekistan Airways on the Tashkent–Lahore route, launched on November 29, 2024, the service has already completed 10 flights, each with an impressive average occupancy rate of 95%.

He said that there is still significant potential for expansion and Plans are being explored to increase flight frequency between Tashkent and Islamabad, as well as Karachi, further enhancing air connectivity between the two countries.

He said that Uzbekistan has the potential to become a convenient transit hub for Pakistani travelers heading to Europe, the CIS, the Americas, and other regions. Offering competitive fares and the opportunity for short sightseeing tours in Uzbekistan would make routes through Tashkent even more attractive.

With shorter travel times and more efficient connections, Uzbekistan holds a strong competitive advantage, he said.

It is important to highlight that improving transport connectivity will have a significant economic impact.

He said that trade volumes between the two countries will increase, streamlined logistics, which will attract new investments and joint ventures, and tourism and educational exchanges, will expand.

The Ambassador said that the future of the two countries depends on our commitment to developing modern infrastructure and enhancing land, railway, and air connectivity will serve as a powerful catalyst for boosting trade, and tourism, and strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations.