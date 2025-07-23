Uzbek Envoy presents credentials to Sri Lankan Chief of Protocol

DNA

COLOMBO, JUL 23: In a moment of diplomatic significance, Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and now concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka, formally presented his Letter of Credence to Mr. Rohan Ambagolla, Chief of State Protocol of Sri Lanka.

Held in the capital city of Colombo, the ceremony symbolized a historic turning point in bilateral relations between the two nations. Ambassador Tukhtaev, who will reside in Islamabad, was warmly received by Mr. Ambagolla, who extended his deep appreciation to the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for the landmark decision to establish a permanent diplomatic mission in Colombo.

During their meeting, Mr. Ambagolla termed the establishment of the Uzbek mission in Sri Lanka as a “powerful political signal” and the dawn of a qualitatively new chapter in Sri Lanka-Uzbekistan relations. He praised President Mirziyoyev’s bold reform agenda, highlighting Uzbekistan’s consistent GDP growth, ambitious infrastructure modernization, improved investment environment, and the overall enhancement in living standards.

“Uzbekistan today stands as one of the most dynamically advancing countries in the region, demonstrating clear commitment to modernization and openness,” said Mr. Ambagolla.

In the spirit of deepening economic and developmental cooperation, Ambassador Tukhtaev presented a comprehensive proposal aimed at infusing practical content into the growing bilateral ties. Key initiatives proposed included:

· Establishing an Uzbekistan Trade House in Colombo to facilitate bilateral commerce.

· Initiating targeted exports of Uzbek goods such as dried fruits, flour, cotton yarn, and construction materials.

· Launching direct negotiations with major Sri Lankan retail networks to explore market entry opportunities.

· Developing integrated logistics channels to re-export Sri Lankan tea and spices to Central Asia and the CIS region via Uzbekistan.

· Offering educational and IT-based platforms to benefit Sri Lankan youth, farmers, and technical professionals, with a focus on virtual learning.

Sri Lankan officials expressed full support for these initiatives, underscoring their readiness to engage in this expanded format of cooperation. They welcomed Uzbekistan’s strategic outlook on enhancing regional connectivity, ensuring food security, and fostering sustainable trade and logistics partnerships, particularly with Global South economies.

Both sides recognized the deep cultural and historical connections between their nations, each rooted in ancient civilizations, and expressed optimism about a shared future of mutual prosperity and development.