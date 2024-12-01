Uzbek envoy, PCMEA discuss bilateral trade

LAHORE, DEC 01 (APP): Uzbekistan’s Ambassador in Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev discussed with Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) ways to enhance bilateral trade, particularly in the carpet industry, and emphasized increasing mutual trade between the two countries.

During his visit to PCMEA head office here, he also highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships in all fields, including trade, and expressed his commitment to facilitating visa processes for trade delegations. He was accompanied by Trade Consul Bakhrom Yusupov and other officials. The meeting was also attended by PCMEA Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Mian Atiqur Rehman, Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed and Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman.

Tukhtaev’s visit underscores Uzbekistan’s efforts to bolster economic ties with Pakistan, and the carpet industry is a significant sector with vast potential for growth and cooperation.

Alisher Tukhtaev hailed the launch of direct flights from Tashkent to Lahore as a “historic development” in Pak-Uzbek relations. This move is expected to significantly boost trade and cultural ties between the two nations.

With Uzbekistan’s population of 40 million and a GDP growth rate of 6-7 percent per annum, the ambassador emphasized the vast potential for cooperation in various sectors, including energy, logistics, agriculture, and culture. He noted that Uzbekistan’s special economic zones offer extremely competitive gas and electricity rates, making them an attractive proposition for Pakistani businesses.

The ambassador also highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral trade, which is expected to reach new heights in the near future. Discussions are already underway with Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce on various matters, and the direct air service between Tashkent and Lahore is expected to play a key role in promoting trade partnerships.

PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiqur Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed welcomed Uzbekistan’s Ambassador and his delegation. They proposed organizing single-country exhibitions in Uzbekistan to promote Pakistani handmade carpets and requested full support for the event. The exhibitions should allow the carpets to be sold in the local market as well.

They suggested reducing import tariffs on handmade carpets from Pakistan to facilitate trade in this sector. They also proposed holding single-country exhibitions every six months to promote bilateral trade and cultural exchange.

Uzbekistan’s Trade Consul, Bakhrim Yusupov, noted that Uzbekistan also has a handmade carpet industry, but Pakistan’s experience in this sector is more extensive. He expressed interest in joint ventures and proposed that PCMEA arrange a delegation to meet with Uzbekistan’s carpet producers.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreements covering 17 items and two memoranda of understanding on transit trade logistics. However, he emphasized the need to further enhance trade cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, PCMEA officials requested that the Uzbek delegation to provide information on wool and silk prices and import procedures in Pakistan. The association also presented a handmade carpet and a special shield to the Uzbek ambassador, who reciprocated with a shield for the PCMEA Chairman.

==========