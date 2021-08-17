Uzbek envoy, CGSS officials discuss Central and South Asian Connectivity initiative

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 /DNA/ – A meeting was held between Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and Senior Management of CGSS with Ms. ShaheraShahid, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan.

Aybek Arif Usmanov discussed the Central and South Asian Connectivity initiative taken by President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He also appreciated the active participation and suggestions presented by H. E Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan in the conference held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

It was decided that measures will be taken to enhance the cultural connectivity of Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The Secretary of Information & Broadcasting assured the support and assistance to promote the historical and cultural similarities of both countries.

It was also decided to initiate projects for the collaboration of media from Pakistan and Uzbekistan. It was agreed that these kinds of cooperation’s will enhance people to people contact and ensure strong bilateral ties of both countries.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal, Former Federal Secretary & Vice President (Federal Region), CGSS and Mr. Khalid TaimurAkram, Executive Director, CGSS.