ISLAMABAD, JUN 23: Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, H.E. Alisher Tukhtaev, called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in education, trade, economy, transport and communications, agriculture, and livestock development.

The discussions reflected the shared commitment of Pakistan and Uzbekistan to deepen their strategic partnership and enhance regional connectivity and economic integration.

The two sides also explored opportunities for expanding academic collaboration through joint research initiatives, student and faculty exchange programmes, and specialized capacity-building and training initiatives.

Uzbek Ambassador, meets Planning, minister to strengthening bilateral cooperation economy

They deliberated on the possibility of joint accreditation of degree programmes to strengthen quality assurance mechanisms and enhance the international recognition of academic qualifications.

Speaking on educational cooperation, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the importance of promoting language learning and academic exchange.

He noted that Uzbekistan could serve as an important destination for Pakistani scholars seeking to learn the Russian language, which would enable greater access to scientific, technological, and research resources available in the region.

The meeting also focused on developments in the spiritual and educational spheres. Minister Ahsan Iqbal appreciated Uzbekistan’s efforts in preserving and promoting Islamic heritage, particularly through landmark projects such as the restored Imam Al-Bukhari Complex in Samarkand and the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent.

He observed that these initiatives have generated considerable interest in Pakistan and offer valuable opportunities for cultural and educational cooperation.

Both sides discussed the possibility of collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan for the production of a multi-episode historical drama depicting the life and legacy of Zahir-ud-Din Muhammad Babur, aimed at highlighting the shared historical and cultural heritage of the region.

The Federal Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong ties with Uzbekistan, describing it as a second homeland and one of Pakistan’s most important partners in Central Asia. He emphasized the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and people-to-people connections between the two countries and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further expand bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

The meeting also reviewed prospects for enhancing air connectivity, including support for the existing Tashkent–Lahore route and proposals for launching direct flights between Karachi and major cities of Uzbekistan to facilitate tourism, business, and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and congratulated the leadership of Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and the Government of Pakistan, for their efforts in supporting dialogue and diplomatic engagement aimed at easing regional tensions and fostering peaceful solutions to international challenges.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and translating the shared vision of regional connectivity, economic cooperation, and cultural understanding into tangible outcomes.