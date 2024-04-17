Uzbek Ambassador calls on FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, APR 17 /DNA/ – Ambassador of The Republic of Uzbekistan Oybek Arif Usmanov called on FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh at capital office Islamabad and discussed various issues including bilateral trade, mutual cooperation, investment, Pakistan Uzbekistan Business Council and exchange of trade delegations. The Uzbek ambassador was accompanied by Bakurum Yusov Economic and Trade Consul Uzbekistan.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh said on the occasion that Pakistan is a brotherly country of Uzbekistan, Pakistan’s exports with Uzbekistan have increased gradually in the last years, which has to be further increased, bilateral trade can be promoted in textile, pharmaceutical, rice, machinery, agriculture machinery, electrotechnical and other sectors. We have to explore different avenues to further promote this bilateral trade.

Atif Ikram added that we will participate in the single country exhibition to be held in Uzbekistan on June 28. Pakistanis have the problem of business visa, tourist visa, flights to Uzbekistan which should be solved. The first Gems and Jewellery Exhibition is being held in Pakistan in collaboration with TDAP and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in which Uzbek businessmen who belong to this sector should participate and you provide us their names too.

Uzbek Ambassador Oybek Arif Usmanov said that Uzbekistan is organizing an International Business Forum on May 3 and 4, in which the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the business community are invited to participate, while the Minister of Uzbek Foreign Affairs will visit Pakistan on May 9-10. There will be G2B and B2B meetings. Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is suffering due to Afghanistan, we have to start The Afghanistan-Pakistan Corridor. Direct flights will be started from Islamabad and Lahore, resolving visa issues soon.

Chairman FPCCI Capital Office Karim Aziz Malik, Convener Diplomatic Committee FPCCI Ahmed Waheed, Vice President FPCCI Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail Hussain, Acting President ICCI Fahad Waheed, Vice President Engineer Azharul Islam, Advisor President FPCCI Dr Afshan Malik, Executive Member FPCCI Farrukh Alvi, Chairman Pakistan Russia Business Council Mohsin Sheikh and others were also present in the meeting.