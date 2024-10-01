Usman Shaukat sworn in as RCCI President

𝐎𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐂𝐂𝐈 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐲-𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

ISLAMABAD, OCT 1 /DNA/ – The Oath Taking Ceremony of the newly elected office bearers and executive members of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for the term 2024-2026 was held at a local hall in Rawalpindi.

Mr. Sohail Altaf, Group Leader of RCCI, appreciated the commendable efforts of the outgoing team and extended a warm welcome to the newly elected members. He emphasized the critical role the Chamber plays in supporting the business community and expressed confidence in the new leadership’s ability to take RCCI to greater heights.

During the ceremony, Mr. Usman Shaukat was sworn in as the President of RCCI, Mr. Khalid Farooq Qazi assumed office as the Senior Vice President, and Mr. Fahad Barlas was appointed as the Vice President. The oath was administered by Mr. Sohail Altaf, who congratulated the newly elected officials and executive members on their successful election.

The event was attended by Former Presidents, members from trade associations, diplomats, friends from media and a large number of RCCI members. The presence of these esteemed individuals highlighted the Chamber’s continued focus on fostering unity and collaboration within the business community.

The newly elected President, Mr. Usman Shaukat, in his address, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and the executive team. He outlined his vision for RCCI, focusing on enhancing member services, promoting trade and investment, and strengthening ties with both local and international business communities.

Usman Shaukat said the early completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project will be actively pursued with the relevant authorities and termed it a game changer project for the Rawalpindi.

Describing the project as a major infrastructure initiative, he said the creation of a circular road around the city would improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and stimulate economic growth by providing an efficient transportation corridor.

Usman Shaukat also said an industrial zone will be developed exclusively for Rawalpindi alongside the ring road. He said an RCCI think-tank on economy headed by Sohail Altaf will be made effective and active in policy making and business promotion with the relevant government departments.