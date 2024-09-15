Usman Shaukat elected uncontested as President in RCCI Elections 2024-26

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 15 /DNA/ – A three member election commission comprising Tariq Mughal, Syed Rizwan Haider Mashadi and Zahoor Ahmed Malik announced the results of Scrutiny of nomination papers for the posts of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President.

President RCCI Mr. Saqib Rafiq along with Group Leader RCCI Mr. Sohail Altaf, Vice President Mr. Faisal Shahzad, former presidents, EC members and newly elected Executive Committee members, Secretary General Irfan Manan Khan and distinguished RCCI members were also present on the occasion.

As per the results, following candidates Mr. Usman Shaukat (President), Mr. Khalid Farooq Qazi (Senior Vice President) and Mr. Fahad Barlas (Vice President) stood elected “uncontested” in the RCCI Elections 2024-26. Whereas on Reserved Seats for Women Entrepreneurs, Mrs. Falak Anjum and Ms. Naureen was elected uncontested. Hence polling for the election of President, Senior Vice President, Vice President and reserved seats for Women Entrepreneurs will not be held on 16th September.

The participants congratulated the newly elected officials and vowed that the problems of the business community will be solved with the same passion, dedication and hard work that was shown in the election campaign.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that Mian Parvez Aslam group got 93% votes in the RCCI election, the propaganda and politics of the opponents have been buried, the opposition was defeated by a huge margin.

Traders and members have shown their trust in Mian Parvez Aslam Group, we have clean footing, we have not made allegations.

Excellent turnover proved that. Mian Pervaizalam Group deserves the right to true representation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, he added.