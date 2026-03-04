Use of Afghan soil for terrorism unacceptable: CDF Munir

ISLAMABAD, MAR 4 /DNA/ – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, visited Wana in South Waziristan to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the Western border.

Field Marshal laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument to pay homage to the martyrs who rendered supreme sacrifices in defence of the motherland. The Field Marshal offered Fateha and reaffirmed that the sacrifices of Shuhada remain the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security and resilience.

During the visit, the Field Marshal was given a comprehensive briefing on the security environment, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures in place for border management. The Field Marshal was briefed in detail regarding ongoing Operation Ghazab lil Haq and developments along Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir interacted with the officers and troops deployed in forward areas, commending their unwavering professionalism, operational vigilance, and high morale during the ongoing skirmishes. He lauded their steadfast commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The Field Marshal emphasised that use of Afghan soil by Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan for acts of terrorism against Pakistan was unacceptable and all necessary measures would be taken to neutralize the threat emanating from across the border. The Field Marshal reiterated that peace could only prevail between both sides if the Afghan Taliban renounced their support for terrorism and terrorist organisations.

Appreciating the Pakistan Army’s operational preparedness, the Field Marshal expressed full confidence in the combat readiness, synergy, and resilience of the formations deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

Upon arrival, the Field Marshal was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.