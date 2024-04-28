USA vs. China: The World Stands to Lose

By: Qamar Bashir

It appears that the USA is feeling nervous, unsettled, and jittery due to China’s mature response to US accusations, charges, and intimidation, and is puzzled by China’s refusal to be drawn into a Cold War with the US and its allies. This unease was evident in an interview with CNN at the end of his visit to China (23-26 April) where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken leveled multiple accusations against China.

Blinken accused China of interfering in the 2024 US presidential elections, claiming that the USA has evidence of attempts to influence and interfere, which he deemed totally unacceptable. He reiterated his warning to China to cease playing on existing social divisions in the US in influence campaigns.

On the diplomatic front, Blinken warned China to halt its support for Russia’s efforts to ramp up production of tanks, munitions, and armored vehicles and to upgrade Russia’s defense industrial base. He threatened to sanction more than 100 Chinese entities and individuals if such support continues. He further threatened that if China did not comply, the US and its allies would increase pressure on Chinese companies.

Recently, the US Congress and Senate approved $8 billion in military aid to Taiwan to enhance its defensive and offensive capabilities. This move is seen as an unnecessary provocation aimed at escalating tensions in the region, endangering peace both regionally and globally. Additionally, the US Congress passed a bill to ban the popular app TikTok in the US and imposed aggressive restrictions and embargoes on semiconductor exports to China.

The US is concerned about China’s advancements in semiconductor technology, fourth-generation New Electric Vehicles (NEVs), solar panels, and lithium batteries, which surpass those of the US and Europe. It is also impressed by China’s achievements in agriculture, green technologies, its advanced space program, and its development of strong defense systems. The US accuses China of engaging in unfair trade practices that threaten American jobs and businesses, particularly in the lead-up to the November US presidential election. The US argues that China’s large capacity makes it difficult for the global market to absorb its products, leading to challenges for American and other foreign firms.

Despite the US’s aggressive stance, China has demonstrated patience, restraint, and maturity. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has responded to US accusations with composed and logical arguments, rejecting unfounded claims without provoking or antagonizing the US or its allies.

Regarding allegations of election manipulation, China has firmly denied any intention to interfere in the US election. China maintains that it upholds friendly relations with the American people based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. China asserts that meddling in another country’s internal affairs is not its approach to bilateral or multilateral relations.

China has taken a principled stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, advocating for addressing the root causes of the conflict and considering the concerns of both Russia and Ukraine. China has proposed an international peace conference to resolve the crisis through diplomatic means. China has warned against exploiting the situation for selfish gains and emphasized the need to avoid factionalism or bloc confrontation.

Regarding Taiwan, China maintains that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a position reaffirmed by the Cairo Declaration in 1943, the Potsdam Declaration of 1945, and UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, which recognize the one-China principle. China opposes the supply of arms to Taiwan, seeing it as increasing the risk of conflict and undermining regional peace and stability. China considers the Taiwan issue an internal matter, with reunification being a decision for the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. China has stated its unwavering commitment to preventing Taiwan’s separation from China, warning the US against interfering in the region and underestimating China’s resolve and defense capabilities.

China has denounced the US containment policy as ineffective and counterproductive, emphasizing the importance of friendly relations between the two countries for the well-being of their peoples and the world. China believes that US efforts to contain its development, impose sanctions, and hinder its science and technology advancements will harm both nations.

Despite China’s friendly approach and restraint, the US is applying its typical carrot and stick strategy, which has worked with other nations, though it may need to reconsider this approach with China.

The US strategy to manipulate China is indeed intriguing. Initially, it encouraged reliance and dependence of Chinese companies on the US market, using this as leverage to influence China’s economy and its affairs. This includes imposing embargoes, hefty taxes, and duties on Chinese exports, sanctioning Chinese companies, and banning Chinese social media apps. The US is also pressuring its allies to impose sanctions and fines on Chinese companies, encircling China to intimidate and contain it.

The US is using rating, ranking, and indexing organizations to manipulate Chinese financial, economic, and sovereign ratings in order to damage China’s image and that of its companies. It is leveraging existing alliances and forming new ones to counter China. The US has also implemented a de-risking strategy to reduce overreliance on China. Additionally, it has established the “Five Eyes,” a spying organization involving five countries focused on China. Finally, if peaceful measures fail to achieve its objectives, the US may resort to kinetic means.

China, in contrast, has responded to US pressures with pragmatism, taking numerous steps at its own expense to allay American concerns. However, despite these efforts, US pressure on China continues to mount. The global community is anxiously hoping that China’s patience will not falter, and that tensions between the two nations will ease. The alternative—a prolonged escalation of hostilities—is deeply concerning and scary, given that the combined military capabilities of both countries could devastate our planet multiple times over.