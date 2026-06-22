USA issues license allowing Iran to export Oil — restrictions apply

WASHINGTON, /DNA/ — In a significant diplomatic development, the United States has granted Iran a license permitting the export of crude oil under specific conditions, marking what officials described as “a good step forward” in ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

The license, valid until August 21, 2026, allows Iran to resume limited oil exports to global markets. However, the authorization explicitly excludes shipments to North Korea, Cuba, and Ukraine, countries still under separate US sanctions regimes.

Officials in Washington said the decision reflects progress in technical-level talks aimed at stabilizing energy markets and advancing dialogue toward a broader US–Iran agreement. “This move is expected to boost confidence and help pave the way for a final deal,” a senior administration source noted.

Iranian officials welcomed the announcement, calling it a “positive signal” that could ease economic pressure and encourage further cooperation. Analysts say the license could help Iran re-enter the global oil trade in a controlled manner while maintaining oversight through international monitoring mechanisms.

Energy experts believe the measure will have ripple effects across the region, potentially lowering tensions and improving market stability. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other bodies are expected to play a role in ensuring compliance with export conditions.

The license’s expiration in 2026 provides a two-year window for both sides to finalize a comprehensive framework addressing nuclear, trade, and regional security issues. While challenges remain, the decision is widely viewed as a confidence-building measure that could mark the beginning of a new phase in US–Iran relations.