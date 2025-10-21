WASHINGTON, OCT 21: US vice president says has ‘great optimism’ Gaza ceasefire will hold. US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington had not set a deadline for the disarmament of Hamas set out in the US-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza.

US Vice President JD Vance expressed “great optimism” over the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, saying its implementation would require “constant monitoring and supervision”.

“We are doing very well. We are in a very good place. We’re going to have to keep working on it,” Vance said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where a US-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire. “I think that everybody should be proud of where we are today. It’s going to require constant effort. It’s going to require constant monitoring and supervision,” he added.