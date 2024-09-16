Monday, September 16, 2024
| September 16, 2024
US Under Secretary John Bass and Elizabeth Horst meet Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 16 (DNA) – The US Under Secretary of State John Bass and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Elizabeth Horst called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar in his office today.

They discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations and ongoing collaboration projects. DPM/FM underlined the importance of positive and productive engagement between Pakistan and the United States.

