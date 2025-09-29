US, UK & China, top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports

ISLAMABAD, SEP 29 (DNA) — The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first two months of the current financial year 2025-26, followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China. Total exports to the US during July-August 2025-26 were recorded at US$1,111.891 million against the exports of US$950.128 million during July-August 2024-25, showing an increase of 17.02 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $385.111 million against the exports of US $366.370 million last year, showing an increase of 5.11 percent.China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $354.470 million during the months under review against the exports of US $323.435 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $320.782 million against US $400.977 million last year, while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $305.660 million against US $287.169 million last year, data said. During July-August 2025-26, the exports to Holland were recorded at $242.996 million against $247.343 million, whereas the exports to Italy stood at $215.521 million against $186.984 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $242.159 million against the exports of US $231.945 million, while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $109.319 million against $ 146.655 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $116.276 million against US $122.004 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $88.548 million against US $82.680 million, while the exports to Belgium stood at US $86.513 million against US $100.402 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $106.705 million during the current year, compared to US $114.189 million last year, whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $28.542 million against US $64.812 million. — DNA