US, UAE announce first bilateral military AI task force

WASHINGTON, JUL 28: The US military on Tuesday announced an agreement with the UAE to establish the first bilateral AI task force.

The task force will focus on integrating AI applications for intelligence support, protecting critical infrastructure, and monitoring the regional security environment, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

“This will be a historic milestone as we work with one of our most capable regional partners to rapidly deliver evolving AI advancements to our warfighters,” CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper said.

The US-UAE task force, named Task Force Talon Synapse, is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Based in Abu Dhabi, the team will be made up of around 20 Americans and Emiratis with expertise in AI, data, and cybersecurity.

“Together, we and our Emirati partners share a strong commitment to adopting AI applications that will foster innovation at speed and scale,” Cooper said.

The task force builds on talks that started last year between Cooper and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed. There was a follow-up last month during a CENTCOM visit to the region, where they met with Emirati defense officials and industry leaders.