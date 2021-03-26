US troops may miss Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, Biden Says

US President Joe Biden says it will be hard to meet the May 1 deadline for troops withdrawal from Afghanistan as was agreed upon in the deal with Taliban in February last year.

Addressing a press conference in Washington, he also stressed that US troops cannot stay in Afghanistan for longer time but US has to weigh the circumstances for withdrawal.

Biden’s comments came after Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made a visit to Afghanistan earlier this week and met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and top US Commander General Scott Miller.