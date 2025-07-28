US to set up ‘food centres’ in Gaza amid deadly hunger crisis

WASHINGTON, JUL 28: President Donald Trump said Monday the United States will set up “food centres” in Gaza to help avert a deepening hunger crisis in the conflict-ravaged Palestinian territory.

“We’re going to set up food centres where the people can walk in — and no boundaries. We’re not going to have fences,” he told reporters in Scotland, where he was meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

At the same press conference, Starmer said he and US President Trump agreed on the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, and they discussed a plan for what happens after aid is delivered.