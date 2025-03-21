US-Taliban Re-engagement on Multiple Fronts: A Signal of Prolonged Regional Struggles

By Shamim Shahid

While the covert engagements between the United States and the Taliban have been ongoing in Doha for the past two years, the recent high-level, direct meeting in Kabul marks a significant shift. This unprecedented encounter between senior U.S. officials and Taliban representatives suggests a new phase in the geopolitical and strategic contest that has shaped the region since the early 1970s.

The evolving U.S.-Afghan relations could create unease within Pakistan’s political and military establishment, particularly regarding engagements in Kabul. The outcomes of these interactions might run counter to Islamabad’s strategic ambitions, especially on matters concerning the Durand Line and Afghanistan’s relations with India. The meeting in Kabul was the first open, direct discussion between Washington and the Taliban since August 15, 2021, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the Doha Agreement.

This highly confidential, day-long visit was led by Ambassador Adam Boehler and culminated in the release and airlifting of George Glezmann, an American airline mechanic, to the United States via Doha. The meeting was a result of high-level negotiations between the two nations, facilitated by Qatar and the UAE, following the return of Donald Trump to power on January 20, 2025. Notably, former U.S. diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad was part of the delegation. Historically, Khalilzad’s presence in diplomatic engagements has often signaled imminent changes in Afghanistan’s political landscape.

The United States has been maneuvering on Afghan fronts independently of Pakistan since Afghanistan’s second presidential elections in 2009. However, Thursday’s engagement in Kabul is particularly significant for Islamabad’s power circles, which have long been monitoring regional shifts, conflicts, and power struggles across the Durand Line. Unlike the post-Vietnam era of the 1960s and 1970s, when the U.S. was reeling from its defeat, the present geopolitical landscape is vastly different. In previous decades, U.S. strategies heavily relied on Pakistan, which then played a critical role in Afghanistan under the influence of the now-defunct USSR. Today, however, Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan has diminished due to what many perceive as flawed policies.

With Donald Trump’s return to the White House after a four-year hiatus, tensions between Washington and Moscow are also undergoing recalibration. Prior to Glezmann’s release, two other Americans—Ryan Corbett and William Wallace McKenty—were freed in exchange for an Afghan national, Khan Muhammad, who was serving a life sentence for drug trafficking and was believed to have financed the Taliban during the War on Terror. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged Glezmann’s release while emphasizing that other Americans remain detained in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), highlighted that the deal demonstrated Kabul’s willingness to engage constructively with all parties, particularly the United States, based on mutual respect and interests. The U.S. delegation, alongside its Qatari facilitators, repeatedly expressed gratitude to the Taliban for ordering Glezmann’s release.

Donald Trump’s evolving stance towards former adversaries—such as Russia and the Taliban—could have profound implications on global politics, especially in Asia, where the U.S. continues to employ various strategies to maintain its influence. While Pakistan once played a crucial role in countering socialist and communist threats during the Cold War, the current U.S. focus appears to be on countering China’s economic rise and dominance in global trade markets. Unlike Pakistan, China has largely avoided confrontations, opting instead for diplomatic engagements and economic collaborations.

Pakistan’s predicament is unique. Its military establishment still adheres to the strategic depth policies inherited from the Bhutto-Zia era. Diplomatic relations with its neighbors remain strained, with India and Afghanistan being designated as adversaries, while Iran is regarded with skepticism. Even China, despite its long-standing partnership with Pakistan, has growing reservations about Islamabad’s strategic direction. Western think tanks consistently identify religious extremism and terrorism as serious threats to global security, and both phenomena have deep roots in the border regions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Zalmay Khalilzad’s sudden yet brief visit to Kabul raises numerous questions about U.S. intentions. His historical involvement in Afghanistan’s political shifts suggests that significant changes may be on the horizon. As the U.S. and the Taliban navigate this new phase of engagement, the broader geopolitical repercussions will unfold in the coming months.