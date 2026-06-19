US responsible to end war on all fronts, including Lebanon, Iranian FM says

WASHINGTON, JUN 19: The United States bears the responsibility to end the war “on all fronts, including Lebanon,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday during a call with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Araghchi added that the US would be held responsible for any violation of the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghai, the memorandum of understanding was signed digitally on Friday morning.

Baghai claimed that the digital signing contributed to the cancellation of talks between the US and Iran scheduled in Switzerland, as the talks were intended to center on a signing ceremony that was no longer needed.

However, a meeting is being planned “in the coming days,” Baghai said.

Multiple mediators involved in the negotiations, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, will meet in Cairo on Sunday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry announced.

IAEA not invited to inspect facilities

Baghaei also addressed and denied reports that Iran has invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect nuclear facilities.

While inspections of facilities such as Bushehr, which have been conducted in the past, will continue, facilities where inspections have been forbidden will remain closed to the IAEA pending further agreements, Baghaei said.